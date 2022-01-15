Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 47,429 Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.46% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKCC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 242.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 240,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 170,535 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $311.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.75.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

