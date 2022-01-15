Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.34 Million Stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.35% of Gladstone Capital worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 21.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 49,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $86,000. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of GLAD opened at $11.28 on Friday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

