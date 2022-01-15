Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $91.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

