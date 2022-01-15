Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $1.56 Million in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Garrett Motion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

GTX stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

