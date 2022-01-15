Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,142 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $402.63 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.38 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

