Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($5.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $74.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.