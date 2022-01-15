Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MHNC opened at $22.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

