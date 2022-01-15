Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Up 450.0% in December

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MHNC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

