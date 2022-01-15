Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Makita alerts:

MKTAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,114. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. Makita has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.71.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Makita had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

About Makita

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.