Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of MRNS opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

