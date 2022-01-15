Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.71.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,859 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 521,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 299,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

