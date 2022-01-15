Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $155.98 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.26% of Illumina worth $155,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.69.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $405.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.55 and a 200-day moving average of $428.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,576 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

