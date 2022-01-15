Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday.

MTCH stock opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $118.51 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

