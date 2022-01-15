Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,124,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $1,320,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,200 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,233,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,934,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.04 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

