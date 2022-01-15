Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $115,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $54.74 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 456.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

