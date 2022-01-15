Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Wrap Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. 96,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,950. Wrap Technologies has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $168.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 340.13%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $27,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $87,240 over the last three months. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRAP. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,933,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,877,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 485,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

