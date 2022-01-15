MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 418,800 shares.The stock last traded at $17.37 and had previously closed at $16.75.

Separately, TheStreet cut MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $863.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative net margin of 140.00% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MBIA by 58,493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MBIA by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

