McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,232 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $35,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

