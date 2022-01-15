Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 156.1% Higher This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 82.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 156.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $93,418.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.65 or 0.00326818 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00019571 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008320 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003052 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016803 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.