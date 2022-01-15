MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $77.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MetLife traded as high as $68.58 and last traded at $68.30, with a volume of 108450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after buying an additional 235,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in MetLife by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after purchasing an additional 444,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

