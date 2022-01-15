MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Up 240.3% in December

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 240.3% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 184,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,774 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MCR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. 74,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,655. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

