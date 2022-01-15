MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

