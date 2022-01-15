MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Down 61.0% in December

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,848,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGTI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 1,963,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,612. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. MGT Capital Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

