Michael J. Arougheti Sells 60,616 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARES opened at $77.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 97.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARES. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ares Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ares Management by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.