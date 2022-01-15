MiL.k One Day Volume Reaches $5.27 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $86.27 million and $5.27 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.90 or 0.07693035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,382.86 or 0.99777424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00069573 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008344 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

