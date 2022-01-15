Mint Club (MINT) Reaches Market Cap of $25.16 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $25.16 million and $737,989.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00038124 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,711,172,590 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

