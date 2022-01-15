Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,380. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after purchasing an additional 350,818 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $225.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

