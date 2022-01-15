Mizuho Upgrades Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) to “Buy”

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Marqeta stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 54.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,522,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,685,000 after acquiring an additional 539,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

