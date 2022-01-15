MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC decreased its position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 663,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930,518 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HUT opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

