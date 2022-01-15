MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New $23.52 Million Investment in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,000. International Media Acquisition comprises 1.6% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 31.48% of International Media Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,579,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,696,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $949,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAQ opened at $9.84 on Friday. International Media Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87.

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

