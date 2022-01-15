MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV accounts for about 0.7% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,000.

Shares of DCRDU stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

