MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGCU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Separately, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HHG Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,281,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HHGCU opened at $10.44 on Friday. HHG Capital Corp has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51.

