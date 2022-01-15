MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 79,602 Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,602 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.64% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the second quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 171.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,235 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 20.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 190,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

IMPX opened at $9.90 on Friday. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

