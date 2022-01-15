Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.14.

MDLZ stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $68.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

