Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,000 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAG opened at $104.40 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average of $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

