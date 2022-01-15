Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,000 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.06% of Main Street Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $5,432,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $5,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $4,524,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,612,000 after acquiring an additional 77,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

