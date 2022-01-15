Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 40,000 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $379.78 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

