Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $32,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Landstar System at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 126.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR opened at $167.26 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.57 and a 200-day moving average of $165.94.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

