Morgan Stanley Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $100.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 96.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 89,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

