Morgan Stanley Cuts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $34.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Shares of FLNC opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.