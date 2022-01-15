Morgan Stanley Cuts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $34.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a peer perform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Shares of FLNC opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.