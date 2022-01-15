Morgan Stanley Increases Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $63.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,575,000 after purchasing an additional 377,401 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after buying an additional 303,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after buying an additional 256,207 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avient by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Avient by 631.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 198,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

