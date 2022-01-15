Morgan Stanley Increases Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $375.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $357.73.

Shares of SHW opened at $308.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.81. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

