Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $985.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $771.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $704.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $435.77 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $707.80 and its 200 day moving average is $645.86. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after buying an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

