MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.07.

MOR stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

