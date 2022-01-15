Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to post sales of $140.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $122.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $637.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $640.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $668.75 million, with estimates ranging from $665.80 million to $671.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPAA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

MPAA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. 41,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

