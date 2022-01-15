Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

