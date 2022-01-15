Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.44 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $379.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.79. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $278.95 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

