Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $16,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 62.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after purchasing an additional 320,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after acquiring an additional 224,203 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after buying an additional 142,234 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 16.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 853,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,398,000 after buying an additional 109,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE MLI opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.