Nabox 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.20 Million (NABOX)

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Nabox has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Nabox has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00065285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00076254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.35 or 0.07712049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,861.96 or 0.99464044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008322 BTC.

About Nabox

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,983,571,286 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

